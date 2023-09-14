Ovarian Cancer Market Size, Growth Rate (11.56%), Industry Insights, Research Report 2023-2028

Ovarian Cancer Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global ovarian cancer market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is the Ovarian Cancer Market?

The global ovarian cancer market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.56% during 2023-2028.

Industry Overview of Ovarian Cancer Market

Ovarian cancer is characterized by the uncontrolled growth and multiplication of abnormal cells in the ovary or outer tissue lining of fallopian tubes, resulting from mutagenic changes in the DNA. Currently, a wide array of diagnoses and drugs, including antirheumatics, antineoplastics, PARP, mitotic, and VEGF or VEGFR inhibitors, etc., are employed in the treatment of this condition. In addition to this, it also involves a combination of surgical procedures, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapies aimed at eliminating cancer cells and alleviating symptoms. Medical practitioners consider various factors, such as tumor spread, overall health status, and the size and type of ovarian cancer, while determining the appropriate therapeutics to administer.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The ovarian cancer market is primarily driven by the increasing occurrence of epithelial, stromal, and germ-cell ovarian cancer, particularly among the female geriatric population. Furthermore, the growing demand for effective therapeutic drugs, including bevacizumab and pazopanib, is stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of combination therapies in the healthcare sector to enhance treatment efficacy and prevent drug resistance is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the expiration of patents for branded medications has prompted government bodies and pharmaceutical companies to introduce novel recombinant drugs, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are further launching favorable initiatives to raise awareness among consumers towards ovarian cancer symptoms, treatments, and the benefits of early diagnosis, thereby propelling the market growth. Additionally, strategic collaborations among key market players and continuous R&D activities to develop efficient therapeutic interventions are expected to fuel the ovarian cancer market over the forecasted period.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Epithelial Ovarian Cancer

• Germ Cell Ovarian Cancer

• Stromal Cell Ovarian Cancer

Breakup by Treatment Type:

• Immunotherapy

• Chemotherapy

• Targeted Therapy

• Surgery

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Homecare

• Speciality Centre

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GSK plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin Limited, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

