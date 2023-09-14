St Kitts and Nevis celebrates 40 years of friendship with Taiwan

Basseterre, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Taiwan Expo held in St Kitts and Nevis, was organised by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in collaboration with the Taiwanese Embassy on the island and marked a pivotal moment in the diplomatic history of both nations.

Held in August at the Visitor Centre, Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park in Nevis, the event commemorated the 40th anniversary of official diplomatic relations between Taiwan and St Kitts and Nevis. Through a myriad of exhibitions and cultural experiences, the Expo further solidified the deep-rooted bond between these two countries.

Showcasing Taiwanese Innovation

The Expo featured 26 Taiwanese companies representing diverse industries. Visitors had the privilege of exploring a wide array of cutting-edge products, including high-quality scissors, knives, and sharpeners, health supplements, sealing machines, solar products, house accessories, leisure foods, and state-of-the-art ICT products such as smartphones, laptops, VR devices, dashcams, and LED smart projectors. Notably, all the ICT products exhibited were recipients of the prestigious Taiwan Excellence Awards, underscoring their innovation and superior quality.

Immersive Cultural Experience

Beyond trade and technology, the Expo offered an immersive journey into Taiwanese culture. Attendees savoured the world-renowned Taiwanese bubble tea and other delightful beverages, tantalising their taste buds with authentic flavours. The cultural experience extended to captivating VR demonstrations and Taiwanese night market games, including balloon darts, pinball, and ring toss. The Expo also treated movie enthusiasts to three acclaimed Taiwanese films, adding a cinematic touch to the cultural immersion.

Local Participation and Youth Involvement

In a bid to foster inclusive bilateral cooperation, the Taiwan Expo extended invitations to local businesses, enabling them to showcase their products alongside Taiwanese exhibitors. Additionally, students from the local youth volunteer programme played a vital role in organising Expo activities, promoting knowledge exchange, and strengthening the ties between the two societies. This collaborative effort underscored the depth of the friendship between Taiwan and St Kitts and Nevis, emphasising the importance of community engagement.

Trade Opportunities and Economic Prosperity

The Taiwan Expo served as a powerful platform to underscore significant trade opportunities between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan. In 2022, bilateral trade between the two nations reached an impressive US$1.56 million. Key Taiwanese exports to St Kitts and Nevis encompassed electrical machinery and equipment, sound recorders, reproducers, as well as articles of iron or steel. The Expo, therefore, functioned as a gateway for entrepreneurs and business leaders to explore and leverage these burgeoning trade prospects, paving the way for enduring business partnerships.

A Vision of Mutual Growth

The 2023 Taiwan Expo in St Kitts and Nevis celebrated both diplomatic ties and trade opportunities, aligning with the shared vision of fostering lasting relationships for mutual growth and prosperity. This exceptional occasion not only showcased the best of Taiwanese products and culture but also opened doors to promising trade prospects.

As both nations look ahead, they remain committed to deepening their ties, nurturing their friendship, and exploring new avenues for collaboration. The Taiwan Expo was a testament to the enduring partnership between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, setting the stage for a future marked by shared success and prosperity.

St Kitts and Nevis to host the “Commemorative Stamp Competition”

To continue the celebrations of commemorating four decades of robust friendship and cooperation between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, a momentous event is set to unfold—the "Commemorative Stamp Competition."

This competition not only underscores the remarkable rapport shared between the Federation and Taiwan but also invites participants to visually capture the essence of this enduring partnership. In this article, we will delve into the details of this competition, including its guidelines and prizes. Furthermore, we will explore the rich history and multifaceted relations between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.

Commemorative Stamp Competition: A Glimpse

Taiwan in St Kitts and Nevis is all geared up to host the "Commemorative Stamp Competition," a momentous event celebrating 40 years of friendship. This competition aims to crystallise the profound bonds and friendly collaboration that have characterized the relationship between these two nations over the past four decades.

Guidelines for Participation

Participants in the competition are tasked with submitting high-resolution photographs along with compelling captions that poignantly illustrate the close ties and friendly cooperation between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan. These captivating visual representations will be evaluated by a discerning audience.

Online Voting and Results

The competition will feature an engaging online voting mechanism, scheduled to run from September 15 to September 30, 2023. The results of this exciting competition will be unveiled on October 9, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the celebration of this enduring friendship.

Submission Details

To partake in this prestigious competition, contestants must submit their iconic photographs and captions via email to SKNTW40@gmail.com before midnight on September 14, 2023.

Utilisation of Submitted Images

By participating in the competition, contestants are granted authorisation for the non-commercial use of their submitted images by the Taiwanese Embassy in St Kitts and Nevis.

Prizes for the Winners

Taiwan in St Kitts and Nevis has also revealed the enticing prizes for the competition winners:

First Place: The first-place winner will be bestowed with EC$1,000 along with a VIVE Focus 3 VR Headset, valued at US$1,096.

Second Place: The second-place victor will receive EC$800 and an Acer Swift X laptop or notebook, with a market value of US$896.

Third Place: The third-place achiever will be presented with EC$700 and an ASUS Vivobook 13 sale OLED, valued at US$656.

Fourth Place: The fourth-place honouree will be granted EC$600 and an ASUS Zembeam S2 LED wireless projector, valued at US$500.

Additionally, individuals securing positions beyond the top four will receive EC$300 along with a special souvenir. Furthermore, the winning photographs from the first, second, and third place will be considered for use in commemorative stamps celebrating the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan. These images will also grace the pages of the 2024 calendar produced by the Taiwanese Embassy.

Relations Between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan: A Historical Perspective

For four decades, the government and citizens of St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan have forged a remarkable bond, marked by collaborations and expertise exchange in numerous areas of mutual interest. This enduring diplomatic relationship has manifested itself in their partnership in various sectors, including:

Renewable Energy: Taiwan has been instrumental in launching and supporting renewable energy projects in St Kitts and Nevis. These initiatives aim to harness clean energy sources, reducing the carbon footprint and bolstering sustainability efforts.

Health: Collaborative efforts in healthcare have resulted in improved facilities and access to healthcare services in St Kitts and Nevis. Such partnerships have been vital in addressing public health challenges and bolstering the healthcare infrastructure.

Training and Education: Taiwan has extended its hand in providing educational opportunities to remote communities in St Kitts and Nevis. Projects like Let's Recycle and ‘Taiwan Expo 2023’ are prime examples of initiatives aimed at enhancing educational access and fostering technological advancements.

People Empowerment: Through various programmes and projects, Taiwan has played a pivotal role in empowering the people of St Kitts and Nevis, fostering entrepreneurship, and promoting economic growth.

Diplomacy: The diplomatic ties between these two nations have been characterised by mutual respect and cooperation on global issues. This has solidified their relationship on the international stage.

Climate Change: St Kitts and Nevis, being vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, has received support from Taiwan in mitigating these effects. Collaborative efforts have been made to address environmental challenges and ensure a sustainable future.

Cultural Exchange: Cultural exchanges have enriched the social fabric of both nations, fostering a deeper understanding of each other's heritage and traditions.

Acknowledgement and Gratitude

The depth of friendship between Taiwan and St Kitts and Nevis has been reaffirmed time and again. Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Premier of Nevis, Honourable Mark Brantley, have expressed their heartfelt appreciation for Taiwan's unwavering support to the country. Honourable Brantley aptly stated that the world needs friends like Taiwan, emphasising the profound impact of this enduring partnership.

This celebration not only honours their rich history but also underscores the bright future that lies ahead for these steadfast allies.

