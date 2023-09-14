Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Non-Executive Director
ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has received notice that on September 12, 2023, Mr Johan Holtzhausen, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, had purchased 1,200 depositary interests of the Company representing the same number of common shares of no par value in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP7.95.
Following this transaction, Mr Holtzhausen has an interest in 23,250 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.12% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transaction are set out below.
Change of Name of Nominated Adviser
The Company also announces that its Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker has changed its name to Cavendish Securities plc following completion of its own corporate merger.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr Johan Holtzhausen,
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|b)
|LEI
|21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value
|Identification code
|JE00BF0XVB15
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of securities
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Prices(s)
|Volume(s)
|GBP7.95
|1,200
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|- Aggregated volume
|1,200
|- Price
|GBP7.95 each
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 September 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Market order transacted off exchange (XOFF)