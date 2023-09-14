Focused Ion Beam Market Size, Share, Global Analysis, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

Focused Ion Beam Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Focused Ion Beam Global Market Report for 2023, provided by The Business Research Company, serves as an extensive knowledge source encompassing all aspects of the focused ion beam market. As projected by TBRC's forecast, the focused ion beam market size is anticipated to reach $1.67 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the focused ion beam market can be attributed to the increasing demand for mobile phones. The North America region is expected to dominate the focused ion beam market share. Leading players in the market include Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC.

A noteworthy trend in the focused ion beam market is the emphasis on product innovation. Major companies operating in this market are actively engaged in developing innovative products to maintain their competitive position.

• By Ion Source: Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field, Plasma

• By Application: Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification, Circuit Edit, Counterfeit Detection

• By Vertical: Electronics And Semiconductor, Industrial Science, Bioscience, Material Science

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Focused ion beam (FIB) is a technique involving the projection of a highly focused ion beam onto the surface of a target material. FIB finds application across various scientific and engineering fields for material characterization, modification, and nanoscale physics research.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

