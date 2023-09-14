Cần Thơ City to host International Travel Mart in December

VIETNAM, September 14 -

HCM CITY — The International Travel Mart (VITM) Cần Thơ, the largest travel fair in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta, will take place from December 1-3 in Cần Thơ City.

The VITM Cần Thơ 2023 with the theme “Eco-tourism in Mekong Delta” will promote the diverse and extraordinary eco-tourism resources of the Mekong Delta.

The event will bring together exhibitors from 10 countries and 40 cities and provinces across the country to showcase their products and services at 350 booths.

The number of domestic tourists dropped sharply this year compared to the pre-pandemic period in 2019, said Vũ Thế Bình, chairman of the Việt Nam Tourism Association.

He attributed the fall in domestic tourists to the economic downturn and the absence of new tourist offerings.

As one of the country’s largest international travel trade events, the fair is expected to accelerate recovery of tourism in Cần Thơ City and the entire Mekong Delta region, he said at a meeting held in HCM City last week.

In its second edition, the fair will step up trade activities with the participation of around 2,000 domestic and international businesses, including 60 foreign travel agents.

The expo will host B2B and B2C events, tourism marketing seminars and a forum on eco-tourism in the Mekong Delta.

Two FAM trips will be arranged for travel agents at home and abroad to visit typical tourist attractions in the Mekong Delta and connect with local travel businesses.

The fair, organised by the Việt Nam Tourism Association in coordination with Cần Thơ City’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mekong Delta Tourism Association and Cần Thơ City Tourism Association, is expected to attract 20,000-30,000 visitors. —VNS