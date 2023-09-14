Capital city eyes $125m equipment manufacturing plant

VIETNAM, September 14 -

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Industrial and Export Processing Zone Authority on Wednesday granted an investment licence to Taiwanese Inventec Technology Vietnam Co to develop an equipment manufacturing plant in the city's Phú Xuyên District.

The plant, expected to cost US$125 million, covers 16.1ha at the Hà Nội Southern Supporting Industrial Park, online newspaper kinhtedothi.vn reported.

It will produce several products for export such as smartphones, servers, computer peripheral, electronic circuit boards, adapters for other smart devices. It has a total design capacity of 32 million products each year.

During the granting ceremony, representatives of Inventec Technology Vietnam Co expressed his company's confidence in investing in the park.

He also appreciated local authorities to improve the investment environment, proactively investing in industrial infrastructure, connecting transportation systems, and quickly resolving investment procedures. This has helped Hà Nội become an attractive investment destination.

For his part, head of the Hà Nội Industrial and Export Processing Zone Authority Lê Quang Long asked the investor to ensure the implementation of the project as scheduled.

He also requested the People's Committee of Phú Xuyên District to coordinate and create favourable conditions for the investor during project implementation and support local labour recruitment.

To date, Hà Nội-based industrial parks are home to 709 valid projects, including 302 foreign-invested projects, with a combined investment capital of over $6.4 billion, according to the Hà Nội Industrial and Export Processing Zone Authority.

The Hà Nội Southern Supporting Industrial Park alone lured three projects thus far, the authority said. — VNS