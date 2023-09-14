Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,355 in the last 365 days.

Drummond explores litigation over PFAS contaminants, solicits proposals from law firms

OKLAHOMA CITY (Sept. 13, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced today he is exploring legal action against companies responsible for dangerous contaminants in Oklahoma water supplies. 

The Office of the Attorney General is soliciting requests for proposals from private law firms for potential litigation over water and land contamination by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) chemicals.

“These chemicals pose a threat to everyone, and our firefighters and military personnel are at even higher risk,” Drummond said. “I am seeking proposals from qualified law firms whose expertise can assist me in determining the best approach to protecting the health and safety of my fellow Oklahomans.”

Also known as "forever chemicals,” these compounds pose serious health risks. Numerous studies have shown that once chemicals are absorbed through food or drinking water, they accumulate in the human body and remain for many years. Low birth weight, high cholesterol, cancer and other illnesses have been associated with PFAS.

Any interested law firm can submit a proposal by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. For more information, visit oag.ok.gov under “Citizen Resources” at https://www.oag.ok.gov/documents-0

You just read:

Drummond explores litigation over PFAS contaminants, solicits proposals from law firms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more