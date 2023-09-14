Air Taxi Market to Flourish at $6.63 Billion by 2030- Uber Technologies, Airbus, Hyundai Motor Company, Dassault, Boeing

Air Taxi Industry

Requirements for alternative modes of transportation and surge in road traffic congestion drive the growth of the global air taxi market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An air taxi is an efficiently operated aircraft designed for short-distance travel. The idea of the air taxi originated from a 2001 study by NASA and the aerospace industry, exploring the possibilities of the Small Aircraft Transportation System (SATS) and the emergence of light-jet aircraft production in the U.S. As road traffic and congestion increased, so did the need for a more effective transportation solution, boosting the global demand for air taxis. Collaboration between various aviation and transportation companies has further propelled the development and implementation of air taxis worldwide, contributing to the industry's growth.

The air taxi market size is expected to be $817.50 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.2%.

North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. is expected to dominate the global air taxi market share in 2021, and is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-taxi-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Airbus S.A.S., Beechcraft Corporation (subsidiary of Textron Aviation), Boeing, Dassault Systèmes, Embraer, EHANG, Hyundai, Lilium, Volocopter GmbH, and Uber Technologies.

Increase in government initiatives and rise in investments by the top players in the aviation industry boost the growth of the global air taxi market. Moreover, increase in development and innovations further fuels the market growth. In addition, positive impact of developments carried out by numerous startups and top players increase the adoption and growth of the air taxies across the globe.

A good quality ride provides comfort to the passengers, minimizes the travel time, and reduces passenger fatigue on long journeys thereby increasing the air taxi outlook among customers. Air taxi is responsible for quality of rides and is efficient in travelling to a specific distance without facing any traffic on the roads. With increased demand for alternative means of transport across the globe, the demand for air taxis has increased, which in turn boost the growth of the global air taxi market.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6222

Air taxi will be more effective and powerful than other transportation systems as it is a new technology and with wider upgradation in the aviation industry the air taxi market is expected to see a significant growth in the near future.

Air taxi includes various types of aircrafts such as multicopter, quadcopter, and tiltwing aircrafts, which will be based on different propulsion system such as electric or hybrid. In addition, the passenger capacity to be carried on the air taxi are of various types such as one, two, and more, which depend on the capacity of the aircraft.

The factors such as need for an alternative mode of transportation and increased road traffic congestion drive the growth of the air taxi industry. However, high differential fare and stringent regulations for aviation license is expected to hamper the market growth. Further, government initiatives for the introduction of air taxi is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth and expansion of market.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6222

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

- Based on propulsion, the electric propulsion system will generate the highest revenue in 2021.

- Based on aircraft type, the quadcopter and multicopter segment will be the highest revenue contributor in 2021.

- Based on North America region, U.S. is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

- Based on region, North America contributed the highest market revenue in 2021, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.