Marine Algae Polysaccharides Market to Exceed a Valuation of US$ 2,860.2 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Report

The United Kingdom government regulatory standards contribute to the growth of the marine algae polysaccharides market

Rockville, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marine Algae Polysaccharides Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1,205.7 million in 2023 and US$ 2,860.2 million in 2033, according to Fact.MR. Over the next ten years, the demand for marine algae polysaccharides is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Polysaccharides from marine algae or different types of seaweed are complex carbohydrates. They can be found in the intercellular matrix or cell walls of algae as naturally occurring substances. Long chains of connected sugar molecules make up polysaccharides, whose structure and characteristics can change based on the particular type of marine algae. Marine Algae Polysaccharides are significant ecologically but also have several useful uses.

Both for human consumption and as animal feed for aquaculture species, they serve as a source of nourishment. Additionally, Marine Algae Polysaccharides are used to make biofuels, medications, cosmetics, fertilizers, and other industrial goods. Research and development into Marine Algae Polysaccharides and their possible uses have been accelerated by the increased interest in renewable and natural resources.

Also, the anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and immunomodulatory characteristics of marine algal polysaccharides have been investigated for their potential health benefits. Exploration of their uses in tissue engineering, drug delivery systems, wound healing, and other biomedical domains is still continuing.

“The market potential for marine algae polysaccharides is being driven by a number of factors, including rising consumer demand for natural and sustainable products, the expansion of the health and wellness industry, and the demand for environmentally friendly solutions. They anticipate that the marine algae polysaccharides market will expand and present profitable investment prospects.” – says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Key Segments of Marine Algae Polysaccharides Industry Research Report

By Source By Application By Region Brown Algae

Green Algae

Red Algae

Others Food & Beverage

Nutraceutical

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Who is Winning?

Cargill, Incorporated, Acadian Seaplants Limited, CP Kelco, Dow Chemical Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG), Seasol International Pty Ltd, Yan Cheng Hairui Food Co., Ltd., Ocean Harvest Technology Limited, Mara Seaweed, Ingredients Solutions Inc. (ISI), Marcel Carrageenan, Companhia Portuguesa de Algas (CODIAP), Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co., Ltd, Agarmex

These companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market. For instance,

In 2023, A research agreement between UC Chile and Nestlé R&D has been signed to examine the potential of marine plants and algae.

Marine Algae Polysaccharides Market Growth and Regulatory Landscape in the United Kingdom

Fact.MR anticipates a remarkable growth of US$ 879.1 million in the Marine Algae Polysaccharides market in the United Kingdom by 2033. The European market is poised to display an impressive CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

The utilization of marine algal polysaccharides across diverse industries like food, medicine, cosmetics, and more is subject to stringent UK regulations. As the market continues to evolve, regulatory bodies may introduce standards, guidelines, and safety parameters governing the utilization of marine algal polysaccharides. These regulations hold the potential to reshape market dynamics while ensuring the reliability and quality of products derived from these resources.

Furthermore, the United Kingdom boasts a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem and a conducive business environment that fosters innovation and the growth of emerging industries. This environment has given rise to numerous startups and enterprises specializing in the cultivation, processing, and marketing of algae-related products. The entrepreneurial landscape not only supports the expansion of algae-based businesses but also fuels healthy market competition.

Get More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Marine Algae Polysaccharides market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the marine algae polysaccharides market based on by type (brown algae, green algae, red algae, others), by application (food & beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, others), across various regions.

