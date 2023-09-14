Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Calumet City

CHICAGO – A temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open in Calumet City on Thursday, Sept. 14 in the Calumet City Public Library to help residents kickstart their recovery after the June 29 – July 2 storms and flooding.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are at the center to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, and get their questions answered in person.

The center will be open through Sept. 21 in the following temporary location:

Calumet City

Calumet City Public Library​

660 Manistee Ave.​

Calumet City, IL 60409

Hours: 7a.m. – 5p.m. Sept. 14

7a.m. – 7p.m. Sept. 15 – 21, 2023

Assistance in languages other than English, including American sign language, and translated materials are available at these centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available at all centers.

Multiple recovery centers are now open. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA’s DRC Locator.

You don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to register with FEMA is October 16, 2023.