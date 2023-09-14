Get Repair, Rebuilding Advice on Maui Through Sept. 23

HONOLULU – As Maui residents prepare to repair, rebuild and retrofit their homes after the Aug. 8 wildfires, FEMA has teamed up with the Home Depot in Kahului to provide free information and tips on how to make homes stronger and safer.

FEMA specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help prevent or reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who wish to do it for themselves.

The specialists will be available 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 to Sept. 23, except Sundays, at this location:

The Home Depot

100 Pakaula Street

Kahului, HI 96732

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov and fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema.