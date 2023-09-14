Lane Restrictions on County Route 507 (Cove Road) and County Route 105 (Pennsylvania Avenue ), in Weirton, to begin Monday, September 18, 2023

Page Content

County Route 507, at 1398 Cove Road, and County Route 105, at 3099 Pennsylvania Avenue, both at the intersections of Penco Road, in Weirton, will be reduced to one lane, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, September 18, 2023, through Thursday, September 28, 2023, for cable maintenance. Flaggers will maintain traffic Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​