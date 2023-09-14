Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,358 in the last 365 days.

Lane Restrictions on County Route 507 (Cove Road) and County Route 105 (Pennsylvania Avenue ), in Weirton, to begin Monday, September 18, 2023

Page Content

County Route 507, at 1398 Cove Road, and County Route 105, at 3099 Pennsylvania Avenue, both at the intersections of Penco Road, in Weirton, will be reduced to one lane, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, September 18, 2023, through Thursday, September 28, 2023, for cable maintenance. Flaggers will maintain traffic   Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

Lane Restrictions on County Route 507 (Cove Road) and County Route 105 (Pennsylvania Avenue ), in Weirton, to begin Monday, September 18, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more