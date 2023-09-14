Ritchie County Route 47/6, Tanner Road, will be Closed on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Page Content

Ritchie County Route 47/16, Tanner Road, will be closed at milepost 1.25,

between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, for a pipe

replacement.



The roadway will be closed, and reopened overnight. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​