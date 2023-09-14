Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,358 in the last 365 days.

Ritchie County Route 47/6, Tanner Road, will be Closed on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Page Content

Ritchie County Route 47/16, Tanner Road, will be closed at milepost 1.25,
between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, for a pipe
replacement.
 
The roadway will be closed, and reopened overnight. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

You just read:

Ritchie County Route 47/6, Tanner Road, will be Closed on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more