Left Lane on Northbound and Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Thursday, September 14, 2023

The left lane will be closed on northbound and southbound Interstate 81 between northbound mile marker 14 to northbound mile marker 16, and southbound mile marker 17 to southbound mile marker 14, in Berkeley County, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Thursday, September 14, 2023, to allow for a bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​