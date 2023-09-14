TRAFFIC DELAY on US 19, Blue Horizon Drive, to Begin Monday, September 18, 2023

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on US 19, Blue Horizon Drive, from the junction of County Route 19/12, Ladybug Drive, to mile point 21.04, at the Pennsylvania state line, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, through Friday, September 29, 2023, for milling, paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​