Anti-Caking Agents Market Poised for Steady Growth: Expected to Reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2031 with a 6.4% CAGR

Anti-Caking Agents Market

Anti-caking agents' great flexibility is expected to further boost demand during the predicted period.

Increased demand for convenience food such as packaged food and ready-to-eat food drives the growth of the anti-caking agents market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Caking Agents are substances that are added in small quantities to meals, cosmetics, and other items to stop them from clumping and adhering. Anti-caking compounds are used to stop lumps from forming, usually in finely powdered materials. Alcohol, water, and other organic solvents can all be used to dissolve anti-caking compounds. They either absorb extra moisture or cover the powdered particles with something that repels water. Anti-caking agents' great flexibility is expected to boost Anti-Caking Agents Market Demand during the forecast period further. Demand for anti-caking compounds is also anticipated to increase as a result of factors like ease of packing, transportation, and consumption.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/600

The global Anti-Caking Agents Market Size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increased demand for convenience food such as packaged food and ready-to-eat food drives the growth of the anti-caking agents market. On the other hand, strict government policies regarding the usage of chemical products restrain the growth to some extent. However, advent of top-end anti-caking agents and their features that benefit retailers to understand consumer behavior is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

Brenntag AG (Germany)

Univar Solutions Inc. (US)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Agropur Ingredients (US)

Evonik Industries AG (US)

Kao Corp.

IMAC Inc.

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Huber Engineered Material

The report analyzes these key players in the global anti-caking agents market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/469cfe9ff37d1eff4f11f897251ad05b

By type, the calcium compounds segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global anti-caking agents market. This is because calcium compounds prevent dry foods from sticking to one another, preserving the products' dryness and free-flowing qualities. The sodium compounds segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that the shelf life of foods and cosmetics is extended by sodium compounds, which also preserve the freshness of dried fruit and vegetable products.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

In 2021, Europe accounted for 34.5% of the global Anti-Caking Agents Market Share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. High demand for bakery food products has led to the use of food additives such as anti-caking agents in the region. Spain, Germany, and France are expected to be the largest markets due to their higher feed production than other European countries. Driven by growing demand for higher-quality meat products, the feed additive market in the region, especially anti-caking agents, is growing rapidly.

𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/600

As per application, it is categorized into dairy, bakery, seasoning and condiments, and others. The bakery segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the consumption of bakery products such as cookies, muffins, pastries and others. The sale of anti-caking agent bakeries is one of the industry’s fastest-growing sales channels. Because they are easily available. For the purpose of attracting more customers, this platform provides a variety of discounts on bakery product purchases.

By type, it is classified into calcium compounds and sodium compounds, and others. The sodium compounds segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing desire of the youth population for health benefits.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Leavening Agents Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/leavening-agents-market-A31746

Plant based Diet Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-diet-market-A97392

Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/animal-and-marine-fats-and-oils-market-A12447

Prebiotics Ingredients Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/prebiotics-ingredients-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.