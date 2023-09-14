Stationary Fuel Cell Market: Future Trends, Demand & Growth by 2031

Stationary Fuel Cell

Stationary Fuel Cell Market estimated to hit USD 9 billion by 2031

The stationary fuel cell market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2021, and stationary fuel cell industry is estimated to reach $9.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031.

A stationary fuel cell is a type of fuel cell that is designed for stationary or fixed applications, as opposed to portable fuel cells that are used in mobile devices or vehicles. Stationary fuel cells are used to generate electricity on-site for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial, and industrial use.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. An increase in the investment of the government and private industries towards the hydrogen infrastructure has benefited the global stationary fuel cell market opportunities.

Key players in the stationary fuel cell industry

Ballard Power Systems

Posco Energy

Toshiba Fuel Cell Power System Corporation

Denso Corporation

Mitsubishi Hitachi power systems Ltd.

FUJI Electric Co. Ltd.

Fuelcell Energy Inc.

Plug Power Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Stationary fuel cells are known for their high efficiency, with some systems achieving overall efficiencies exceeding 60%. This efficiency is achieved by capturing and using the heat generated during the electrochemical process for heating purposes in CHP systems.

Stationary fuel cells produce low or zero emissions, depending on the fuel source. When hydrogen is used, the only byproduct is water vapor, making them a clean and environmentally friendly energy option.

Stationary fuel cells use an electrochemical process to convert the chemical energy stored in a fuel source, typically hydrogen, into electricity. This process is highly efficient and produces minimal emissions, making it a clean energy technology.

Hydrogen is the most common fuel source for stationary fuel cells, but they can also operate on other hydrogen-rich fuels, such as natural gas or biogas. The hydrogen is typically extracted from the fuel source through a reforming process.

Rapid development and increased power consumption need the optimal use of energy resources. This has expanded the use of low-emission energy sources like fuel cells. Emerging fuel cell technologies are being employed in green energy generation as well as backup power systems such as Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) and portable charging devices.

The electricity was generated using renewable resources and a combustion engine. However, these devices were unreliable because they were dependent on numerous natural and other circumstances.

Stationary fuel cell devices were designed to remove the risk of grid reliance and boost power availability. These systems provide reliable power backup and take up little space while delivering optimum efficiency.

The stationary fuel cells market enables cleaner, adaptable, and innovative power solutions to the present scenario. These cells are very operative in terms of their utilization in electrical applications and power generation.

The use of stationary fuel cell systems for backup power, distributed power production, cogeneration, and power delivery at remote places has grown dramatically in recent years.

The stationary fuel cell is a system generating power through an electrochemical reaction. It can be used as a source for primary applications, a backup source, or an electrical source in critical operations, and stationary fuel cells to reduce oil and other harmful emissions and support an eco-friendly environment.

A considerable number of industrial and commercial sectors are implementing these power systems to provide continuous power availability for equipment that cannot function without electricity.

In order to generate electrical power, stationary fuel cell devices have evolved as an effective and dependable alternative to combustion heat engines.

Applications: Stationary fuel cells are used in various applications, including:

Residential: They can provide electricity and heat for homes, making them useful for combined heat and power (CHP) systems.

Commercial and Industrial: They are employed for backup power, primary power generation, and CHP systems in commercial buildings, data centers, and industrial facilities.

Utilities: Some utilities use large-scale stationary fuel cells for distributed power generation and grid support.

Telecommunications: Fuel cells are used to provide backup power for cell towers and communication infrastructure.

As per stationary fuel cell market analysis, on the basis of capacity, the 5KW to 250 KW segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 40% of the stationary fuel cell market share in 2021, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment accounted for more than half of the global market share in FY2021.

On the basis of application, the prime power segment accounted for nearly half of the global stationary fuel cell market share in FY2021.

On the basis of end-use industry, the transportation segment accounted for more than one-third of the global market share in FY2021.

Impact of covid- on the stationary fuel cell market

COVID-19 has influenced the stationary fuel cell sector and has had an impact on economic growth in several regions. Lockdowns and curfews have caused various manufacturing processes to be halted, forcing fuel prices to skyrocket.

Additionally, rise in customer knowledge about the need to cut GHG emissions and improve air quality will boost market demand.

