Montgomery County Council Health and Human Services Committee Meeting on Sept. 14, 2023

MARYLAND, September 14 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. to receive an update from the Office of Food Systems Resilience

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and will receive an update from the Office of Food Systems Resilience.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail on the agenda item is provided below. 

Office of Food Systems Resilience

Review: The HHS Committee will receive an update on the strategic plan and priorities of the Office of Food Systems Resilience. The discussion is expected to include updates on the County’s Strategic Plan to Achieve Food Security, use of funds for data collection and the Food Staples Program.

The Office of Food Systems Reliance was established through Bill 20-22 on July 12, 2022 to lead the County’s efforts to develop and maintain a sustainable food system and food secure Montgomery County through policy changes, strategic investments and community-based partnerships.


The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.


Release ID: 23-290
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Benjamin Sky Brandt 240-777-7884

