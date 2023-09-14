Montgomery County Council Health and Human Services Committee Meeting on Sept. 14, 2023

MARYLAND, September 14 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. to receive an update from the Office of Food Systems Resilience

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and will receive an update from the Office of Food Systems Resilience.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail on the agenda item is provided below.

Office of Food Systems Resilience

Review: The HHS Committee will receive an update on the strategic plan and priorities of the Office of Food Systems Resilience. The discussion is expected to include updates on the County’s Strategic Plan to Achieve Food Security, use of funds for data collection and the Food Staples Program.

The Office of Food Systems Reliance was established through Bill 20-22 on July 12, 2022 to lead the County’s efforts to develop and maintain a sustainable food system and food secure Montgomery County through policy changes, strategic investments and community-based partnerships.





