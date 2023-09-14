SOCIAL EQUITY CANNABIS BRAND LAUNCHES OFFERING SCHOLARSHIPS TO OAKSTERDAM — THE WORLD’S FIRST CANNABIS COLLEGE
We firmly believe in the transformative power of education and its ability to break cycles of incarceration, providing opportunities for personal growth, and fostering new beginnings.”OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oaksterdam University and revolutionary cannabis brand REEFORM, a cannabis company with a major initiative, have partnered to provide scholarships and education to help REBUILD the lives of individuals and families impacted by Cannabis Prohibition and the War on Drugs.
The scholarship program works in tandem with the launch of REEFORM, a premium indoor flower brand created by social justice activist Weldon Angelos in partnership with Glass House Brands.
Angelos served 13 years in prison for a non-violent cannabis charge before being released in 2016 after a bipartisan campaign to secure his freedom and shortly after received a presidential pardon in 2020. Since his release, he has fought tirelessly to help those still serving prison time for cannabis-related offenses. He has established The Weldon Project, Mission Green, the REEFORM brand, and now the REEFORM scholarships to do just that.
"Tens of thousands of people are still incarcerated across the country serving cannabis-related sentences, mostly people of color. I received a 55-year sentence for selling less than $1,000 worth of cannabis, and now I am able to sell it legally with the explicit aim of helping those impacted by cannabis prohibition," said Mr. Angelos. "REEFORM will advocate for the release of those unjustly incarcerated, to help them rebuild their lives and participate in the legal industry post-release and to advance cannabis policy reform."
The scholarship program seeks to empower those who have faced the challenges of reintegration into society after being released from prison due to drug-related offenses. According to Mission Green, tens of thousands of people are currently serving prison sentences for cannabis-related offenses, even as medical and adult use cannabis is legal in 38 states and counting.
REEFORM Scholarships will be awarded on a quarterly basis to recipients selected by Mission Green along with the Oaksterdam Nonprofit for Education. Scholarships will cover tuition for courses at Oaksterdam, the world’s first cannabis college.
“We firmly believe in the transformative power of education and its ability to break cycles of incarceration, providing opportunities for personal growth, and fostering new beginnings,” said Dale Sky Jones, Executive Chancellor of Oaksterdam University. “Oaksterdam is proud to have its logo on the packaging of REEFORM flower, available in Farmacy, The Pottery and Natural Healing Center (NHC) locations in California, with state and nationwide releases to follow.”
Register for Horticulture or Business of Cannabis here. To apply for a REEFORM Scholarship,
Visit www.oaksterdamuniversity.com/reeform/. Oaksterdam University’s next live semester starts Sept. 25, 2023.
ABOUT OAKSTERDAM UNIVERSITY
Oaksterdam University is the World’s first cannabis college and academic institution to promote equity in the cannabis space, to lower barriers to cannabis licensing, entrepreneurship, and employment. With roots growing 27 years deep, OU is a dynamic, diverse, responsive academic institute dedicated to working locally to educate the global cannabis community, industry, regulators, and government. Visit https://oaksterdamuniversity.com/
ABOUT GLASS HOUSE BRANDS
Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan, Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar, Board Member and President, instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell, FIELD, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. Visit www.glasshousebrands.com
Chase Roberts
Oaksterdam University
+1 415-385-8072
chase@oaksterdamuniversity.com
