PRESS RELEASE: PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS OF THE AMBASSADOR EXTRAORDINARY AND PLENIPOTENTIARY OF IRELAND TO THE INDEPENDENT STATE OF SAMOA

The new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ireland to Samoa, Her Excellency Ms Jane Connolly presented her Letter of Credence to the Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, during the Credentials ceremony held at the Residence of the Head of State at Vailele this morning. Her Excellency Ms Jane Connolly is accredited to Samoa with residence in Wellington, New Zealand.

Samoa and Ireland have enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 26th June 2000. The two countries have worked collaboratively through the United Nations and its specialized agencies in pursuit of issues of common interest particularly the protection and promotion of human rights, freedom, the rule of law, climate change, oceans, disaster risk reduction, building resilience and sustainable development to mention a few. Samoa continues to benefit from the assistance provided by Ireland through the European Union Development Fund (EDF). Ireland is committed to assisting the small island developing states through its Trust Fund managed by the Asia Development Bank for climate change and disaster resilience. The Head of State expressed his confidence that Ms Connolly’s appointment as Ambassador of Ireland to Samoa will no doubt provide more opportunities for collaboration on matters of mutual interest to further strengthen Samoa and Ireland’s bilateral ties.

Her Excellency Ms Jane Connolly holds a Masters in International Relations from Dublin City University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Moderatorship in Ancient History, Archaeology and Italian from the University of Dublin, Trinity College. She joined the Department of Foreign Affairs in January 2002 and held various positions within the Department of Foreign Affairs. She was also Assistant Chief of Protocol, Protocol Division. Ms Connolly was posted as Third Secretary of the Embassy of Ireland in Warsaw, as First Secretary in London followed by her appointment as Consul General in Sydney. This is her first appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ireland to New Zealand with accreditation to Samoa. H.E. Ms Jane Connolly is married to Mr Dion Miller.

