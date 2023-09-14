Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,358 in the last 365 days.

Webinar: October 1 Enrollment (EPS Student Count) – September 26, 2023

Join the Data Team for information about the October 1 Student Enrollment report. The data from this report is part of determining state funding allocations to SAUs.

This webinar will be recorded and posted to the DOE Data Youtube Playlist. It may take a few days for the recording to be posted, however, it will be available as soon as possible. Additional information about this webinar can be found on the Webinars page of the Helpdesk Website.

If this webinar is canceled, there will be a notice posted on the Helpdesk Website at the top of the page.

EPS October 1 Student Enrollment Reporting Webinar:

September 26th at 10:00 am

Join the Live event here

 

For questions about data reporting webinars, please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Webinar: October 1 Enrollment (EPS Student Count) – September 26, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more