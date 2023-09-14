Webinar: October 1 Enrollment (EPS Student Count) – September 26, 2023

Join the Data Team for information about the October 1 Student Enrollment report. The data from this report is part of determining state funding allocations to SAUs.

This webinar will be recorded and posted to the DOE Data Youtube Playlist. It may take a few days for the recording to be posted, however, it will be available as soon as possible. Additional information about this webinar can be found on the Webinars page of the Helpdesk Website.

If this webinar is canceled, there will be a notice posted on the Helpdesk Website at the top of the page.

EPS October 1 Student Enrollment Reporting Webinar:

September 26th at 10:00 am

Join the Live event here

For questions about data reporting webinars, please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov