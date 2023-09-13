Mayor Bowser and DC Health Encourage Residents to Protect Themselves from Winter Respiratory Illnesses by Getting New COVID-19 Booster, Flu and RSV Vaccines

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health are encouraging District residents to protect themselves, their families, and the community from respiratory illnesses by receiving new and existing vaccines and boosters for COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. >

Updated COVID-19 Booster: This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved a new COVID-19 booster for everyone 6 months or older. These boosters will become widely available through healthcare providers and pharmacies within the next two weeks. The new booster has been shown to be effective against many of the currently circulating variants by providing significant protections against severe COVID-19 hospitalization. Find sites with the updated COVID-19 booster at vaccines.gov.



A monoclonal RSV preventative treatment is also available for certain high risk children 24 months and younger ; families and caregivers should consult with their child’s health care provider.



Proactively receiving your recommended boosters and vaccinations can dramatically reduce respiratory illness across the District and protect the health of our families, friends, and communities.



