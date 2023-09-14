Submit Release
Reports Open Soon: Fall Reports – October 1 Enrollment, Dropout, and Quarterly Reports

Fall reports will be opening soon. All reports require review, validation and/or certification by superintendents.

Reports Opening:

  • EPS October 1 Student Enrollment – Opens 10/1, Certification Opens 10/16, Due 10/30
  • Dropout – Opens 10/2, Due 10/15
  • Bullying – Opens 10/1, Due 10/15
  • Behavior – Opens 10/1, Due 10/15
  • Daily Attendance – Opens 10/1, Due 10/15
  • Truancy – Opens 10/1, Due 10/15

Reporting guidance, instructions, and webinars about these reports can be found on the Maine DOE Helpdesk page. For questions about these reports please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896

For training in navigating state reporting resources and systems, please submit a State Reporting System Training request, or call 207-446-3897

