Reports Open Soon: Fall Reports – October 1 Enrollment, Dropout, and Quarterly Reports

Fall reports will be opening soon. All reports require review, validation and/or certification by superintendents.
Reports Opening:
- EPS October 1 Student Enrollment – Opens 10/1, Certification Opens 10/16, Due 10/30
- Dropout – Opens 10/2, Due 10/15
- Bullying – Opens 10/1, Due 10/15
- Behavior – Opens 10/1, Due 10/15
- Daily Attendance – Opens 10/1, Due 10/15
- Truancy – Opens 10/1, Due 10/15
Reporting guidance, instructions, and webinars about these reports can be found on the Maine DOE Helpdesk page. For questions about these reports please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896
For training in navigating state reporting resources and systems, please submit a State Reporting System Training request, or call 207-446-3897