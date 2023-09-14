Learning Series: Supporting Children, Families, and Communities to Thrive

Maine’s Department of Education’s (DOE) Early Learning Team and Maine’s Office of Child and Family Services are excited to announce a professional learning opportunity for child care and public-school educators working with children birth-8 years old. This opportunity is funded through Maine’s Preschool Development Renewal Grant.

The Maine Resilience Building Network will be hosting a series of free virtual (via ZOOM) professional development sessions. Supporting Children, Families, and Communities to Thrive: Promoting Positive Childhood Experiences and Resilience will bring together early childhood and PK-3 public-school educators to participate in sessions during the fall of 2023. These sessions will focus on:

How adverse and positive childhood experiences impact children’s development,

ideas for how to support a stronger focus on positive experiences and for building resilience for young children, and

strategies for how educators can address compassion fatigue and build their own resilience.

Descriptions of all 3 available offerings can be found here. Two contact hours are available for each session. Registration is required and links to each session are provided within the table below.

Additional questions can be directed to Maine DOE Early Childhood Specialist, nicole.madore@maine.gov.