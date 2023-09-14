Growing Environmental Sustainability Awareness Boosting Cultured Meat Market at US$ 8.2 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

The USA leads in cultured meat technology due to influential industry players, robust research and development, and favourable regulations, fuelling market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cultured meat market has experienced significant growth, surging from US$ 2.1 billion in 2022 to US$ 2.3 billion in 2023. Projections for 2033 are highly optimistic, with anticipated sales reaching US$ 8.2 billion, driven by a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2033.



The cultured meat industry is experiencing substantial growth, primarily driven by the increasing awareness of environmental sustainability and the need to address the challenges posed by traditional livestock farming. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of meat production, which includes high greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and water usage. As a result, there is a growing demand for alternative, eco-friendly protein sources. Cultured meat offers a promising solution, requiring fewer resources and generating fewer emissions than conventional meat production.

Request our sample report to gain a competitive advantage in the dynamic industry: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15001

While the cultured meat industry holds significant promise, it faces several challenges and restraints. One of the primary concerns is the high production cost associated with scaling up cultured meat production. Currently, producing cultured meat at a competitive price remains a hurdle for many companies. Additionally, regulatory approvals and consumer acceptance pose potential roadblocks. As cultured meat is a relatively new concept, gaining regulatory approval in various countries can be time-consuming and complex. Moreover, winning over consumers accustomed to traditional meat products and ensuring that cultured meat meets their taste and quality expectations is crucial for industry growth.

Despite the challenges, the cultured meat industry presents numerous opportunities. One of the most significant opportunities lies in meeting the increasing global demand for protein. As the world's population continues to grow, traditional meat production methods may struggle to keep up with demand. Cultured meat offers a sustainable and scalable solution to bridge this gap, potentially revolutionizing the protein industry. Moreover, the rise of health-conscious and ethically-driven consumers creates a market segment that is receptive to cultured meat products. Companies offering healthy, eco-friendly, and cruelty-free meat alternatives stand to gain a competitive edge.

The diversification of cultured meat products is gaining momentum. Beyond traditional meat cuts, companies are exploring the creation of cultured seafood, such as shrimp and fish, catering to a broader range of consumer preferences. Secondly, the focus on cost reduction through process optimization and innovative production methods is intensifying. Researchers are working on improving cell culture efficiency and reducing production costs, making cultured meat more economically viable. The development of hybrid products, blending cultured meat with plant-based ingredients, is on the rise. These products aim to provide the taste and texture of conventional meat while reducing the environmental footprint.

Key Takeaways from the Cultured Meat Market:

Poultry cultured meat claims a substantial 42.1% market share in 2023.

The food services industry dominates with a 49% market share in 2023.

The United States commands a notable 24.6% value share in 2023.

Germany secures an 8.4% value share of the cultured meat market in 2023.

Japan holds a 4.1% value share in the cultured meat market for 2023.

Australia captures a 2.4% value share in the cultured meat market for 2023.

China commands a significant 13.2% value share in the cultured meat market for 2023.



“The shift toward establishing localized cultured meat production facilities is a promising step in addressing environmental concerns associated with traditional meat production, as it reduces transportation emissions and aligns with the growing demand for sustainable food sources in specific regions” opines our Lead Analyst Future Market Insights

Request Report Methodology to Dive Deep into our Data-sourcing Process: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15001

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Cutting-Edge Cultured Meat Market

The competitive landscape of the cultured meat industry is characterized by a dynamic mix of established players and innovative startups. Leading companies, such as Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, and Memphis Meats, have paved the way for this industry by introducing plant-based and cell-based meat alternatives that resonate with changing consumer preferences.

In recent years, there has been a surge in investment and collaboration within the industry, with venture capital firms and major food conglomerates entering the fray. These strategic partnerships and financial investments aim to accelerate research and development, scale production, and expand market reach.

Furthermore, regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), have been actively engaged in shaping the regulatory framework for cultured meat products. This involvement is expected to provide clarity and confidence to both consumers and industry players regarding safety and labeling standards.

As the cultured meat market continues to evolve, competition is intensifying, leading to ongoing innovation in product development, production processes, and distribution channels. Market participants are also focusing on addressing challenges related to cost-effectiveness and scalability to ensure that cultured meat products become more accessible to a broader consumer base.

Key Companies in the Market

Memphis Meats

JUST

Aleph Farms

Finless Foods

Cultured Beef

Future Meat Technologies

Mosa Meat

SuperMeat

BlueNalu

Meatable

Cell-based Alchemy



Key Developments in the Market

In June 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the sale of cultured chicken products from Upside Foods and Good Meat. This was a major milestone for the cultured meat industry, as it was the first time that cultured meat had been approved for sale in the United States.

In March 2023, Steakholder Foods announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with a food technology company to develop and commercialize cultured meat products. This is a significant development, as it shows that major food companies are starting to take an interest in cultured meat.

In February 2023, the Japanese government announced that it would invest US$ 100 million in the development of cultured meat. This is a major boost for the cultured meat industry in Japan, which is seen as a potential leader in this field.



Uncover the Potential of the Cultured Meat Market! Purchase now and delve into the intricacies of each segment: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15001

Key Segments of the Cultured Meat Market

By Meat Type:

Poultry

Pork

Beef

Seafood

Others



By Application:

Food Services Industry

Pet Food Industry

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Author by

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India. Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain

Meat Substitutes Market: In 2033, the meat substitutes market is expected to be worth approximately US$ 8.5 billion. Global demand for meat substitutes is expected to rise at a yearly growth rate of 5.0% Y-o-Y to US$ 67.9 billion in 2033.

Meat Seasonings Market: The meat seasonings market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, up from US$ 4,599.4 Mn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 8,963.5 Mn by 2032.

Meat Stabilizers Blends Market: Meat Stabilizers Blends Market Research Forecast & Analysis by 2030.

Meat Alternative Market: The global meat alternative market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 13.9 billion by 2023. A valuation of around US$ 230 billion is anticipated for the global market in 2033.

Meat Emulsions Market: The meat emulsions market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$15.6 Billion in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 28.4 Billion by 2033.

Old Source: Cultured Meat Market is Estimated to Generate a Revenue of US$ 22.6 Bn by 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube