FEMA is Hiring – Visit a Job Fair Sept. 14-17 on Maui

HONOLULU – FEMA is hiring! Join the team that helps people in need before, during and after disasters. 

FEMA is seeking writers, liaisons, planners, historic preservation and geospatial information specialists, and digital communications specialists, to name a few. Many FEMA employees began their careers in emergency management, helping their communities recover from a disaster. 

Four job fairs will be held Sept. 14—17 in Kahului, Lāhainā and Wailuku, where you can fill out a paper application or use a kiosk to apply online. You can get advice about writing your resume and ask questions about salary and benefits. Bring enough resumes to apply for multiple positions. 

Dates and Locations of the Job Fairs

Thursday, Sept. 14

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kāko‘o Maui Resource Hub

 70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Avenue 

Kahului, HI 96732

Friday, Sept. 15

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lāhainā Civic Center

1840 Honoapi‘ilani Highway

Lāhainā, HI 96761

Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept.17 

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maui Ocean Center

192 Mā‘alaea Road

Wailuku, HI 96793

These temporary positions on Oʻahu and Maui start as 120-day appointments and may be extended up to one year. Benefits include sick leave, health insurance and up to 11 paid holidays. 

To see all open positions, visit usajobs.gov, type keywords “local hire” and enter “Hawaii” for the location. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay and benefits. All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or General Equivalency Diploma. FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 

 

