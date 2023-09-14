Disaster Recovery Centers to Change Their Saturday Hours

Effective September 16, Disaster Recovery Centers across Vermont will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The centers will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday until further notice.

If you were affected by Vermont’s July 7-17 storms, visit a center to get in-person help from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Specialists can help you apply for assistance, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.

The centers are located at:

Waterbury Armory

294 Armory Drive

Waterbury, VT 05676

Barre Auditorium

16 Auditorium Hill

Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building

17 Village Square

Barton, VT 05822

Wardsboro Town Hall

99 Main St.

Wardsboro, VT 05355