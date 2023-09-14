Disaster Recovery Centers to Change Their Saturday Hours
Effective September 16, Disaster Recovery Centers across Vermont will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The centers will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday until further notice.
If you were affected by Vermont’s July 7-17 storms, visit a center to get in-person help from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Specialists can help you apply for assistance, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.
The centers are located at:
Waterbury Armory
294 Armory Drive
Waterbury, VT 05676
Barre Auditorium
16 Auditorium Hill
Barre, VT 05641
Barton Memorial Building
17 Village Square
Barton, VT 05822
Wardsboro Town Hall
99 Main St.
Wardsboro, VT 05355