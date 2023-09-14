New to Market: 8200 Hillside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Crest Real Estate and Concord Wilshire Properties present a Studio Tim Campbell designed Los Angeles compound listed at $13,500,000.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Somers (of Crest Real Estate) and Concord Wilshire Properties, the developers of the property, present a Studio Tim Campbell designed 14,300 square foot private gated residential compound, including City of Los Angeles approved entitlements ready to issue, for sale listed at $13,500,000.
The two-story plus basement masterpiece is carved into the hillside on its own private island, just above the famed Chateau Marmont. The residence is a classically inspired sprawling home featuring design inspiration culled from the finest European manors married with moments of timeless modernity, with unobstructed views easterly towards the Observatory, downtown Los Angeles and westerly ocean views. Entrance to the compound is through a gated private driveway, which opens to a motor court with driveway access to a subterranean parking structure. The main floor of the house opens with a formal foyer, cloak room and powder room with views to a soaring stair hall featuring a staircase to all three floors. The classically aligned floor plan features a formal living room, media room and bar, gentleman’s office, family room and breakfast areas and family kitchen as well as a fully operational staff kitchen on the main floor. All rooms open to stunning, unparalleled views of the city. An infinity edge pool and spa as well as sumptuous gardens comprise the main level yard.
On the second floor, the primary suite, with separate primary bathing suites and closets, has its own large terrace. Four additional on-suite bedrooms comprise the balance of the second floor. A separate staircase from the second floor leads to a private roof deck with jet-liner views of the city and ocean below.
The basement is comprised of a parking gallery with space for a six car collection as well as a spa, gym, wine room, staff and laundry center. An elevator connects all three floors.
The estate was masterfully designed, including architecture, interiors, and gardens, by Studio Tim Campbell, a Los Angeles and New York based design firm with a longstanding reputation for classically inspired homes with a modern twist. Known best for his restoration of a broad range of important private residences, including Richard Neutra’s Singleton House, Rex Lotery’s Parkes Residence and Ernest Hemmingway’s final home in Sun Valley Idaho, the firm’s principal, Tim Campbell drew heavily on his wealth of experience in historic properties for his design of this one of a kind estate referred to as Colline du Chateau by her developers.
ABOUT JASON SOMERS:
Jason Somers is well known for managing many of the most elite construction and architecturally significant residences in the LA area over the past decade and is now adding to an esteemed development portfolio including the 1894 N. Stanley Residence which sold for $33,000,000 with interiors by Lenny Kravitz and development projects in the pipeline with Studio Scott Mitchell, Vantage Design Group and Chad Oppenheim.
ABOUT CONCORD WILSHIRE:
Concord Wilshire is a nationally recognized leader in residential, resort, and mixed-use real estate development and construction with over $10 billion in total value of developed and acquired assets. Since 1992, Concord Wilshire has developed, constructed, and invested in distinguished real estate assets in major markets throughout the United States, with a successful and extensive track record that spans multiple investment cycles. An award winning company, Concord Wilshire has received an array of accolades for many of its developments in recognition of its commitment to construction, marketing, architectural design, and interior design.
Alexander Ali
The SOCIETY Group
+1 310-991-6368
aa@societygrouppr.com