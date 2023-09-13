Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,354 in the last 365 days.

VSP NEWS RELEASE / DUI-Drugs / Milton, VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1006078

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jay Riggen                            

STATION: Special Operations Unit                  

 

DATE/TIME: 09/13/2023, 1631 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bombardier Drive, Milton, VT 05468

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Joseph McGinnis                                              

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Bombardier Drive in Milton, VT after observing that the operator was using cannabis while driving his vehicle and speeding.

 

The subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, 43-year-old Joseph McGinnis of Milton, VT, was driving his vehicle while under the influence of drugs.  McGinnis was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Milton Police Department for processing.

 

McGinnis was later released with a citation to appear in court to answer the charge of DUI-Drugs.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/2023, 08:30 AM

COURT: Chittenden

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

VSP NEWS RELEASE / DUI-Drugs / Milton, VT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more