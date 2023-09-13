VSP NEWS RELEASE / DUI-Drugs / Milton, VT
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1006078
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jay Riggen
STATION: Special Operations Unit
DATE/TIME: 09/13/2023, 1631 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bombardier Drive, Milton, VT 05468
VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs
ACCUSED: Joseph McGinnis
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Bombardier Drive in Milton, VT after observing that the operator was using cannabis while driving his vehicle and speeding.
The subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, 43-year-old Joseph McGinnis of Milton, VT, was driving his vehicle while under the influence of drugs. McGinnis was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Milton Police Department for processing.
McGinnis was later released with a citation to appear in court to answer the charge of DUI-Drugs.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/2023, 08:30 AM
COURT: Chittenden
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.