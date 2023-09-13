Local volunteer support and engagement helps boost Rainbow Trout production in Williams Lake near Salmon

In 2023, IDFG and multiple volunteers that live at the lake decided to revive this collaborative effort. Fisheries personnel and volunteers conducted the egg-take and fertilization during mid-May and transferred approximately 8,000-10,000 eggs into the outlet incubation system. Since it had not been used in quite some time, a smaller batch was reared this year. However, we are happy to report that after the diligence put in by volunteers watching the eggs daily, survival to fry stage was high. The fish were then stocked into Lake Creek to grow naturally at the end of June.