Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.8 Million In Grants To East Texas Veteran Organizations

TEXAS, September 13 - September 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced nine Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling over $1.8 million were awarded to nine East Texas veteran service organizations as part of the Texas Veterans Commission's (TVC) Big Check Tour. Presented today by TVC, the funding will provide services to more than 1,800 veterans and their families in over 30 counties in the FVA East Texas region.



“Texans will forever be indebted to our brave veterans who selflessly answered the call to serve in our nation’s military,” said Governor Abbott. “These Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grants will help veterans in East Texas and their families receive critical services they need to thrive. I thank the Texas Veterans Commission for partnering with veteran service organizations across our state as we honor the sacrifices these heroic men and women made in service to our state and our nation.”



"I want to sincerely thank each of our award recipients for serving our veteran communities across the Lone Star State,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “Your organizations are recognized for making a difference in lives of those who served."



This grant presentation, the second stop on TVC’s FVA Bic Check Tour, was made by TVC Vice Chair and Air Force veteran Kimberlee Shaneyfelt at Habitat for Humanity of Smith County in Tyler. Fund presentations will continue through the first weeks of October in Fort Worth, Dallas, Abilene, El Paso, Edinburg, San Marcos, and New Braunfels.



FVA grants awarded today include:

Ark-Tex Council of Governments: a $5,000 grant for financial assistance

Cass County: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

Community Services of Northeast Texas, Inc: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

Deep East Texas Council of Governments and Economic Development District: a $235,000 grant for home modification

East Texas Council of Governments: a $250,000 grant for transportation programs and services

East Texas Veterans Community Council: a $250,000 grant for support services

Habitat for Humanity of Smith County: a $200,000 grant for home modification

Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity: a $200,000 grant for home modification

The Salvation Army of Lufkin: a $100,000 grant for financial assistance



Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.



Texas veterans in need of assistance can find available local organizations at tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/

