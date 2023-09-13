[Latest] Global Electromyography Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 1658.9 Million by 2032 at a 8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Electromyography Devices Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 789 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 875.9 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 1658.9 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 8% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Natus Medical Incorporated, CADWELL INDUSTRIES INC, COMETA SRL, Compumedics Limited – official, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, NORAXON USA INC, IDscan Biometrics Ltd., AD Instruments, Medtronic plc, CLARITY MEDICAL PVT. LTD, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Electromyography Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Stationary EMG Systems, Portable EMG Systems), By Study Type (Nerve Conduction, Needle electrode examination (NEE)), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Electromyography Devices Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 789 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 875.9 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1658.9 Million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032."

Electromyography Devices Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Incidence of Neuromuscular Disorders: The rising prevalence of neuromuscular conditions, including motor neuron diseases, myasthenia gravis, myopathy, Parkinson’s disease, peripheral neuropathy, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a major driver of market growth.

Minimally Invasive Surgery Adoption: The growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures is boosting the demand for electromyography devices, which play a crucial role in guiding these procedures.

Advancements in Technology: Continuous technological advancements in electromyography devices are enhancing their accuracy, usability, and patient comfort, driving market growth.

Aging Population: The increasing geriatric population is more susceptible to neuromuscular disorders, leading to higher demand for electromyography diagnostics.

Healthcare Expenditure: Rising healthcare expenditure, particularly in emerging markets, is propelling the market as healthcare facilities invest in advanced diagnostic equipment.

Government Initiatives: Proactive government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure are creating a conducive environment for market growth.

Reimbursement Policies: Favorable reimbursement policies, especially in developed regions, are facilitating patient access to electromyography procedures and devices.

Research and Development: Ongoing research and development activities are driving innovation and expanding the application areas of electromyography devices.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 875.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 1658.9 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 789 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Product, Study Type, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Electromyography Devices Market: COVID-19 Analysis





Electromyography Devices Market: COVID-19 Analysis

Supply Chain Disruptions: The global supply chain disruptions affected the availability of electromyography devices , leading to delays in manufacturing and distribution.

Shift in Priorities: During the pandemic, healthcare resources were diverted to address the immediate needs of COVID-19 patients, potentially delaying elective procedures and reducing the demand for electromyography devices.

Telemedicine Adoption: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine, impacting the way electromyography tests were conducted and interpreted, with remote monitoring becoming more prevalent.

Economic Challenges: Economic uncertainties led to reduced healthcare budgets in some regions, affecting capital investments in electromyography equipment.

Resurgence in Demand: As the pandemic receded, there was a resurgence in demand for electromyography tests as healthcare systems resumed normal operations, addressing a backlog of procedures and diagnostic tests.

List of the prominent players in the Electromyography Devices Market:

Natus Medical Incorporated

CADWELL INDUSTRIES INC

COMETA SRL

Compumedics Limited – official

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

NORAXON USA INC

IDscan Biometrics Ltd.

AD Instruments

Medtronic plc

CLARITY MEDICAL PVT.LTD

Others

Electromyography Devices Market – Regional Analysis

North America:

North America is set to maintain its dominant position in the global electromyography devices market , having accounted for a substantial 39% share of global sales in 2022. This commanding presence can be attributed to a confluence of factors that collectively bolster the region’s leadership.

One pivotal factor is the proactive stance of North American governments in nurturing the growth of healthcare infrastructure. This has paved the way for a robust healthcare ecosystem, conducive to the flourishing electromyography devices market.

Furthermore, the United States, a key player in North America, enjoys the benefits of favorable reimbursement regulations. These regulations are anticipated to exert a considerable positive influence on the regional sector, further reinforcing North America’s enduring supremacy in the electromyography devices market.

These dynamics underline North America’s lasting prominence in this market and underscore its ongoing significance within the broader global healthcare technology landscape.

Asia Pacific:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most significant growth rate throughout the forecast period. This burgeoning market expansion within the region can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, Asia-Pacific hosts a notable presence of electromyography device manufacturing companies. This local manufacturing capacity contributes to the region’s growing prominence in the industry.

Secondly, the rise in purchasing power within densely populated countries like China and India has significantly fueled market growth. This enhanced economic capacity has translated into increased demand for advanced medical technologies, including electromyography devices.

Additionally, the upsurge in healthcare expenditure within the region, coupled with the adoption of advanced manufacturing processes to enhance the production of electromyography devices, plays a pivotal role in driving market expansion.

Furthermore, the growing geriatric population in Asia-Pacific, which is more susceptible to neuromuscular diseases, amplifies the demand for electromyography devices, further underlining the region’s growth potential in this market.

The Electromyography Devices Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Stationary EMG Systems

Portable EMG Systems

By Study Type

Nerve Conduction

Needle electrode examination (NEE)

By End-User

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

