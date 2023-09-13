Public security minister visits China, attends conference on crime prevention, control

VIETNAM, September 13 -

BEIJING — Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. Tô Lâm paid a courtesy call to member of the Politburo Standing Committee, Secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of the CPC Central Committee Cai Qi in Beijing on September 13, as part of his official China visit from September 12-16.

During the reception, Cai spoke highly of the development of cooperative ties between the two Parties and countries in all fields in the spirit of comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership under the 16-word motto of "friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-lasting stability and looking towards to the future” and the “four-good” spirit of good neighbours, good friends, good comrades, good partners.

Lâm, for his part, said Việt Nam is delighted at great achievements that China has attained in recent years, particularly the successful organisation of the 20th National Congress of the CPC in October 2022 and the first session of the 14th National People's Congress in March 2023.

The Vietnamese police chief said in the near future, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Chinese security and legal enforcement agencies will actively follow signed agreements and plans, maximise the effectiveness of mechanisms such as ministerial conferences on crime prevention and control, strategic security dialogue at the deputy ministerial level; coordinate effectively in combating transnational crimes such as drug and human trafficking, cyber fraud, and illegal immigration activities.

They will also work closely together to ensure the security and safety of important political events, high-level visits, and the citizens, businesses and representative agencies of each country in the other's territory. Both sides will protect the legitimate rights and interests of their citizens, offer mutual support in personnel training in areas of their strength, he added.

The same day, Minister Lâm together with Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong co-chaired the eighth ministerial conference on crime prevention and control.

Concluding the event, they signed the minutes of the conference and a Memorandum of Understanding on prevention and control of trans-national gambling between the two ministries.

On the occasion, Wang presented the Golden Great Wall insignia to Minister Lâm.

Also the same day, Minister Lâm met with Commander of the People’s Armed Police Wang Chunning who suggested several orientations to bilateral collaboration to ensure social safety and order in each country, as well as contribute to peace and stability in the region and the world.

The Vietnamese minister agreed with the host’s proposals, including the facilitation of the exchange of all-level delegations, exploring the signing of cooperation agreements in areas of similar functions to create a legal framework for specific joint activities, sharing information and experience and providing support in training in counter-terrorism, anti-riots, rescue and relief, and ensuring the security of national key works. — VNS