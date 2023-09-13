Submit Release
DSS Charges Former Horry Co. Child Care Operator with Forgery, Breach of Trust

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Will Batchelor
803-898-7835
publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

September 13, 2023

DSS Charges Former Horry Co. Child Care Operator with Forgery, Breach of Trust

 Columbia, SC- After an investigation by Special Agents from the South Carolina Department of Social Services – Office of Inspector General, Rodney Wayne Cox of Conway was arrested on the following charges:

  • Two (2) warrants for Forgery / Forgery, value less than $10,000, Link 1 Link 2
  • One (1) warrant for Forgery / Forgery, value $10,000 or more, Link 3
  • One (1) warrant for Breach / Breach of Trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more. Link 4

Cox is the former owner/operator of Conway Christian Academy, which no longer has a license from DSS to operate and provide care for children in South Carolina. The former facility was located at 1209 Main Street in Conway.

Cox is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

This case will be prosecuted by the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

 

###

 

