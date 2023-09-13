Shapiro Administration Celebrates UPS’s $1.4 Billion Investment in Pennsylvania, Creating Over 1,700 New Jobs Across the Commonwealth

The company’s new East Zone Regional Hub in Middletown, Dauphin County is now the fourth largest hub in the United States

Middletown, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined top United Parcel Service (UPS) officials to celebrate the completion of the company’s new East Zone Regional Hub in Middletown, Dauphin County. In 2020, the company committed to invest $1.4 billion to expand its operations and create roughly 1,700 new jobs at four locations in Pennsylvania — Cumberland, Dauphin, Northampton, and Philadelphia counties. The Commonwealth offered UPS more than $9 million in incentives to win this major expansion project, which has already created nearly 1,250 new jobs and intends to create nearly 1,800 in total. In addition to the new jobs, the company also committed to retain 6,458 existing jobs.

The new East Zone Hub at 2110 North Union Street in Middletown is the company’s fourth largest domestic hub. The 775,000-square-foot distribution facility features the latest sorting, processing, and data capture technology. More than 2,500 people will be employed at the 192-acre site.

Today’s grand opening reinforces Governor Josh Shapiro’s aggressive efforts to spur economic growth, including the recent announcement that corrugated sheets manufacturer Corrugated Partners Group will create at least 80 new jobs and invest more than $52.7 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Franklin County. Since January, Governor Shapiro has announced over $700 million in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania as a direct result of his Administration’s work.

“Companies — both large and small — want to grow here because of what the Commonwealth has to offer,” said Secretary Siger. “This UPS project is another clear example of why Pennsylvania is a great place to do business. The Shapiro Administration is aggressively competing with other states and countries to attract and keep businesses in Pennsylvania, and we’re doing that by creating growth-focused policies and breaking down bureaucratic barriers.”

The UPS expansion was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“UPS appreciates the Shapiro Administration’s support for our business, customers and employees across Pennsylvania,” said Nando Cesarone, UPS Executive Vice President and President U.S. “The jobs at this facility will provide industry-leading pay and benefits to support local families and communities, and companies throughout the Northeast will benefit from this investment in our global integrated network that provides reliable on-time delivery and world-class service.”

Founded in 1907, UPS is the world’s largest package delivery company and a leading global provider of specialized transportation and logistics services. The company manages the flow of goods, funds, and information in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to transforming Pennsylvania government to move at the speed of business. The Governor has signed an executive order to improve the Commonwealth’s licensing, permitting, and certification processes, beginning a comprehensive review of how long it takes agencies to process applications and how workers and businesses apply online.

To create a Pennsylvania economy that works for all and make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development, the 2023-24 bipartisan, commonsense budget contains Governor Shapiro’s proposed additional investments at DCED, including:

$13 million increase for the Pennsylvania First Program to make the Commonwealth more competitive on a national scale by increasing our incentive leverage to attract and retain businesses and train our workers.

$1 million increase for the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program , which connects Pennsylvania's universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth.

$3 million to the Foundations in Industry Program for pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships.

