Green light for new Slovak candidate for the Court of Auditors

MEPs backed the candidacy of Ms Kaszasová by 597 votes in favour, 12 against and 33 abstentions.

Ms Kaszasová, nominated by the Slovak government, currently serves as a managing director of the Slovak Auditing Oversight Authority, a post she has held since 2020. Before that, she held managerial posts at the European Investment Bank, the European Investment Fund and the European Stability Mechanism in Luxembourg.

The final decision on her candidacy will be taken by EU member states.

Background

The EU Treaty allows each member state to propose its candidate for the European Court of Auditors. Member states, after consulting Parliament, adopt the chosen nominees for a six-year term.

