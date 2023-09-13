Kreidler issues emergency order directing insurers to extend protections to policyholders impacted by Washington wildfires

August 24, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued an emergency order today requiring all property and casualty insurers to provide additional protections for policyholders impacted by the Gray and Oregon Road fires.

“We’ve all seen the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires in Eastern Washington,” said Kreidler. “People are worried about their own and their families’ safety and protecting their property. I don’t want them to have to worry about losing their insurance coverage while the emergency is ongoing and the difficult recovery for the community begins.”

The emergency order, made possible by Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency declaration, applies to homeowners, renters, auto, and commercial insurance policies in areas affected by wildfires and extends until Oct. 17, 2023. The order directs companies to:

Provide grace periods of up to 45 days for non-payment of premium.

Cease from canceling any policy for non-payment, unless requested by the policyholder.

Suspend the 45-day notice requirement for nonrenewal notices.

Once an emergency declaration is made, Kreidler has the authority to issue emergency orders impacting the insurance industry and policyholders in Washington state.

