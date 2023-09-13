Canada and Saskatchewan Invest In Drinking Water And Wastewater Infrastructure Upgrades

CANADA, September 13 - Released on September 13, 2023

Today, Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Saskatchewan's Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross announced a joint investment of more than $1.7 million to support two green projects in the province.

Funding will support upgrades to the Danielson Provincial Park sewage lagoon to ensure it complies with regulatory requirements. This work will include resizing the existing primary and secondary cells, the installation of a High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) liner, as well as improvements to the transfer structure, dump station fencing and access. These critical improvements will serve the needs of park visitors and better protect the environment.

The Narrow Hills Provincial Park will also benefit from upgrades to its water system. The existing systems will be consolidated into a single water treatment and distribution facility to improve efficiency. This will include the construction of a new water treatment plant, potable water treatment equipment and a new backup well. The new system will make sure a safe and reliable drinking water supply remains available for generations to come.

By investing in infrastructure, the Governments of Saskatchewan and Canada are growing the economy, building resilient communities and improving the lives of residents in Saskatchewan.

"Canadians expect their local parks to be clean and pristine," said Vandal. "These investments in drinking and waste water infrastructure upgrades in provincial parks in Saskatchewan will help protect the local water supply from environmental threats and ensuring that visitors have the cleanest drinking water possible."

"The federal government is committed to supporting infrastructure projects that help communities grow and thrive," said Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South. "This is why we are proud to support improvements to the efficiency of water and wastewater systems in these two provincial parks. This important work will ensure park visitors have the services they need and lays the groundwork for the continued sustainable growth of these important structures for years to come."

"The upgrades to the Danielson Provincial Park sewage lagoon and the Narrow Hills Provincial Park water system are the latest of many important infrastructure upgrades being completed across the province," Ross said. "This year, our government is proud to invest more than $14 million into Saskatchewan's provincial parks. These upgrades range from new visitor centres and campgrounds to accessibility and infrastructure improvements, to ensure our parks remain a top destination for Saskatchewan's residents and guests for years to come."

Quick facts:

The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are both investing $365,000 in the Danielson Provincial Park Sewage Lagoon Upgrade project and $493,000 in the Narrow Hills Provincial Park Water System Upgrade project.

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 134 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan, with a total federal contribution of more than $333.8 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $232.2 million.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day - ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

