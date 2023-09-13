Submit Release
Manchin Speaks With More Than 1,500 West Virginia Students at 54 Schools about U.S. Service Academies

September 13, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted a video call with more than 1,500 West Virginia students to encourage them to apply to the U.S. Service Academies and answer student questions about the application process. Students interested in applying to a U.S. Service Academy can submit an application to Senator Manchin’s office by October 1, 2023.

“Attending a U.S. Service Academy is a privilege reserved for the best and brightest young men and women across our country. West Virginians have a long history of bravely serving our nation, and I was honored to speak with so many of our students today about the great opportunities at a U.S. Service Academy,” said Senator Manchin. “These students are the future of the Mountain State, and I applaud their interest in serving our country. I look forward to nominating the most qualified candidates to these prestigious academies, where I know they will make our state and country very proud.”

