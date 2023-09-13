Submit Release
Manchin Announces $467K for West Virginia DMV Technology Upgrades, Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety

September 13, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $476,729 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) for the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Public Service Commission of West Virginia. The funding will support high priority technology upgrades at the West Virginia DMV, as well as providing more accurate and timely data to state law enforcement on commercial motor vehicle safety.

“I’m pleased DOT is investing in in these two important projects through the West Virginia DMV and the Public Service Commission of West Virginia to strengthen transportation efficiency and safety throughout our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support critical technology upgrades to ensure improved services for all West Virginians visiting their local DMV, as well as help provide commercial motor vehicle safety data to our law enforcement. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster transportation services across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $336,000 – West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
    • This funding will support high priority technology upgrades.
  • $140,729 – Public Service Commission of West Virginia
    • This funding will be used to provide law enforcement across the state with more timely and accurate data on commercial motor vehicle safety.
