Sultanate of Oman partners with Euroconsult to launch Middle East Space Conference

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of Oman will host the inaugural Conference on January 8th, 2024, welcoming leading space executives from government agencies and private sector companies around the world.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology of Oman (MTCIT) has announced it will hold a conference to promote space in the Middle East and the country’s role as a strategic gateway for attracting investments in space applications and technologies into the region.

The conference is set to run from January the 8th-10th next year and will be delivered in collaboration with leading global space and satellite strategy consulting and market intelligence firm Euroconsult, leveraging their proven expertise and reputation for delivering informative and executive satellite events for C-level executives since 1997. The Middle East Space Conference will continue Euroconsult’s established method of securing top level speakers from across the satellite and space sectors, including government agencies, private companies and investors, to share knowledge with the event participants. More than 350 experts are expected to attend the event in Oman from across the Middle East and around the globe.

Topics of discussion will focus on all key issues for the development of the space sector in the Middle East including space strategies, space sector’s financing, market trends and opportunities across the space industry, satellite communications, Earth observation and more. Running alongside conference activities will be an exhibition dedicated to local and global companies specializing specifically in space technologies and sciences, with the aim of attracting investment, establishing new business partnerships through networking, and raising awareness in technological developments occurring throughout the sector.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Amur Al-Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology at MCTIT, stated, “By organizing this event, the Ministry aims to achieve many goals, the most prominent of which is strengthening the position of the Sultanate in the sector and placing it on the global and regional space map due to the country’s competitive advantages and elements that would add value to the space industry. This conference aims to raise awareness among the international space community about the regional space sector. It is a unique platform for all partners from government and the industry to communicate directly and establish areas for collaboration.

During the event in Paris, Euroconsult’s CEO Pacome Révillon said, “We are delighted to be working with the Sultanate of Oman to organize and deliver the first Middle East Space Conference. The region is a vibrant hub of space activity and investment, with huge potential for growth. We’re looking forward to helping to highlight Oman’s role as a gateway for space activity across the Middle East and promoting the region’s current and future space activity to a global audience.”

At the beginning of this year, the Ministry outlined its space policy alongside an executive program for the sector that seeks to stimulate space activity locally, whilst ensuring its prominence on the global space map by helping to attract new services and applications into the Middle East region. The conference in January will take place exactly one year after the Ministry stated its policy objectives and will act as a key platform for the Oman Space Program to inform the international community on the range of space activities planned in Oman and the wider Middle East region.

About Euroconsult

The Euroconsult Group is the leading global strategy consulting and market intelligence firm specialized in the space sector and satellite enabled verticals. Privately owned and fully independent, we have over thirty years of experience providing first-class strategic consulting, developing comprehensive market intelligence programs, organizing executive-level annual summits and training programs for the satellite industry. We accompany private companies and government entities in strategic decision making, providing end-to-end consulting services, from project strategy definition to implementation, bringing data-led perspectives on the most critical issues. We help our clients understand their business environment and provide them with the tools they need to make informed decisions and develop their business. The Euroconsult Group is trusted by 600 clients in over 50 countries and is headquartered in France, with offices in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. www.euroconsult-ec.com



