Court of Appeals to Hear Oral Arguments in St. Cloud on Thursday, Sept. 21

Posted: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

A three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in St. Cloud on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The proceedings are open to the public and will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 136 of the Stearns County Courthouse, 725 Courthouse Square.

The Court of Appeals regularly hears oral arguments in communities across Minnesota to ensure access to justice.

More information about Minnesota’s Court of Appeals, including a guide to oral arguments, can be found on the Court of Appeals webpage. A complete Court of Appeals calendar, including for the Sept. 21 oral arguments, can be downloaded in the Calendar section.