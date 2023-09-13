Governor DeSantis Hosts Discussion About COVID Boosters with State Surgeon General and Health Experts

~During the discussion, State Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo announces that Florida will be the first state to recommend against COVID-19 boosters for individuals under age 65~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis held a discussion with State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and public health experts about the recently federally approved COVID-19 mRNA boosters. While there, the Surgeon General announced new COVID-19 booster guidance advising against the use of COVID boosters for individuals under the age of 65. This recommendation was based on the fact that the newly FDA approved COVID boosters lack a human clinical trial and evidence of benefit or efficacy. The federal government has spent more than $30 billion on COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, which have shown little to no benefit to prevent COVID-19 infection. For more information about Florida’s new guidance, click here.

“I will not stand by and let the FDA and CDC use healthy Floridians as guinea pigs for new booster shots that have not been proven to be safe or effective,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Once again, Florida is the first state in the nation to stand up and provide guidance based on truth, not Washington edicts.”

“Once again, the federal government is failing Americans by refusing to be honest about the risks and not providing sufficient clinical evidence when it comes to these COVID-19 mRNA shots, especially with how widespread immunity is now,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “In Florida, we will always use common sense and protect the rights and liberties of Floridians, including the right to accurate information.”

Today’s announcement builds on actions taken by the DeSantis administration to push back on the FDA and CDC’s rushed approval and mandates of COVID vaccines since 2020, even when the evidence doesn’t line up.

In May of 2023, Governor DeSantis signed legislation codifying permanent COVID-19 protections in the state and positioned Florida as the national leader for medical freedom:

Permanently prohibited COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida;

Permanently prohibited COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements in all Florida schools;

Permanently prohibited COVID-19 masking requirements at businesses; and

Permanently prohibited employers from hiring or firing based on mRNA jabs.

In 2021, Governor DeSantis signed legislation to protect Florida jobs and parents’ rights to make health care decisions for their students, banning private employer vaccine mandates and mask mandates across the state. Governor DeSantis continues to safeguard Floridians’ freedoms and ensure no one is discriminated against based on their COVID-19 vaccine status or is subject to a two-tiered test and mask discrimination policy from employers.

Governor DeSantis remains committed to ensuring COVID freedoms are upheld in Florida and will fight against local governments, businesses, and corporations that attempt to impose authoritarian policies surrounding COVID.

