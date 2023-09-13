Governor Lee Visits DCS Staff in Recognition of Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week

Governor Bill Lee made a special visit to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) regional office in Davidson County Wednesday to celebrate Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week.

Accompanied by DCS Commissioner Margie Quin, Gov. Lee extended his heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated child welfare workers for the tireless efforts they exert each day on behalf of Tennessee's children. The governor shook hands with each employee in attendance and recognized their role as essential agents of change and guardians in the lives of at-risk children. He celebrated one veteran staff member’s 40 years of selfless service to the department.

This Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week, we recognize the outstanding men and women who work tirelessly to ensure that every child has a safe and loving home," Gov. Lee said. "Our caseworkers impact lives every day, and we thank them for their commitment to children across Tennessee.

I'm truly grateful for the commitment and sacrifices made by all DCS staff. We've made incredible progress the past year in fulfilling our vision of putting children first," Commissioner Quin added.

Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week is September 11-15. Executive leaders from DCS have been visiting staff across the state this week to personally thank them for the important work they’re doing.