New recovery beds will support healthier communities in northern B.C.

CANADA, September 13 - To help more people with addiction challenges in northern B.C. connect with the care they need to live healthier lives, the Province is adding 17 new beds dedicated to recovery and support.

“Our government believes in the strength of community support,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “To cut down on the distance that many in northern B.C. have had to go for help, we're introducing new supportive recovery beds to bring that crucial support to communities across the North.”

Operated by non-profit providers, these supportive recovery beds are distributed throughout northern B.C., with six beds in Dawson Creek, two in Quesnel, three in Terrace, two in Prince Rupert, one in Kitimat and one on Haida Gwaii.

Fifteen of the 17 beds are in place. The remaining two planned for Fort St. John will be operational soon. Under the guidance of Northern Health’s referral system, these beds open doors for more people in their community to find the support and treatment they need.

To access these services, people can reach out to their primary-care provider, the mental-health and substance-use services in their community directly or to the supportive recovery service provider or online:

https://www.northernhealth.ca/services/mental-health-substance-use/services-by-community

Enhancing B.C.’s response to the toxic-drug crisis is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s road map for building a comprehensive system of mental-health and addictions care.

Quotes:

Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine –

“Local leaders and health professionals have long called for more mental-health and addictions support for people living in the North. This work is about our commitment to community and care, and these new beds will provide a crucial stepping-stone for people in recovery.”

Ciro Panessa, president and chief executive officer, Northern Health –

“The toxic drug crisis has had a significant impact across the North. The need for enhanced and expanded access to support in our communities is very real and these new beds will help to ensure that we have those supports in place for people who need them. I am proud of the work that has gone into bringing these supportive recovery beds to our communities.”

Colleen Nyce, chair of the board of directors, Northern Health –

“The addition of these beds is an important step in ensuring that more individuals who face addiction challenges can access the supports they need in a timely way, and in their own community. I am grateful for the investment and effort dedicated to expanding these supports across the North.”

Hawkfeather Peterson, regional peer co-ordinator, Northern Health –

“The needs of substance users accessing care are unique and personal, and in the midst of a devastating and deadly toxic drug crisis, ensuring that many pathways to well-being are supported and accessible is important. Substance users often meet barriers to accessing health care, and increasing services that are local provides options for a population facing great risk and harm.”

Quick Facts:

The supportive recovery beds are being added in northern B.C., with the following providers: Meltans Bridge in Dawson Creek (six beds), Quesnel Shelter and Support Society in Quesnel (two beds), Ksan House Society in Terrace (three beds), North Coast Transition Society in Prince Rupert (two beds), Gya'Wa'Tlaab Healing Centre Society in Kitimat (one bed) and Haida Gwaii Society for Community Peace in Haida Gwaii.

The remaining two beds will soon be operational in Fort St. John with the Governing Council of the Salvation Army in Canada.

Learn More:

Learn about mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C.: https://wellbeing.gov.bc.ca

For mental-health and substance-use services available in northern B.C., including how to access treatment and referral eligibility, visit:

https://www.northernhealth.ca/services/mental-health-substance-use