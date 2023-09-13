Houston ISD Chooses SchooLinks for College and Career Readiness

Leading Texas School District Upgrades Post-Secondary Readiness Platform

Houston, TX, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Independent School District in Houston, TX announced their decision to switch to the modernized College and Career Readiness platform, SchooLinks, starting the 2023/24 school year.



Serving over 194,000 students across 276 schools, Houston Independent School District understands the necessity to invest in technology that will holistically support all students on their journey toward academic and career success. SchooLinks, the platform of choice is able to provide the support to HISD’s student population while also offering administrators real-time data to improve data-driven decision-making.



Houston ISD will be streamlining a number of initiatives using SchooLinks including college application management, academic planning, personalized graduation plans, CCMR and college and career exploration. This will enable Houston ISD to consolidate multiple redundant systems - reducing overall costs, driving student outcomes, and increasing staff efficiency.



“SchooLinks is an essential piece to HISD’s CCMR strategy. As the district reorgs, we want to ensure we provide uninterrupted support to students and parents on their college & career planning journey while streamline process flows,” said Adrian Acosta, Executive Director of CCMR.



“SchooLinks is excited to serve Houston ISD - one of Texas’ top school districts, to innovate college and career readiness for students! With 6 of the 10 largest school districts in Texas using SchooLinks, SchooLinks is becoming the go-to platform and network for communities to empower their students to achieve post-secondary success,” said SchooLinks CEO and Founder, Katie Fang.

SchooLinks is a web-based college and career platform that supports districts nationwide as they implement a comprehensive curriculum and framework to prepare students for the post-secondary pathway of their choice. School staff utilize the solutions within SchooLinks to effectively collaborate across departments, improve processes, and deliver lessons that support students' post-secondary readiness. A full suite of reports provides real-time, actionable data for school and district leaders to measure student achievement and school staff impact. SchooLinks is dedicated to supporting district goals of expanding opportunities for all students to reach their potential and achieve their post-secondary goals.

