Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles will host a community town hall in Montgomery Village to discuss plans for a recreation center

MARYLAND, September 13

From the Offices of Councilmembers Luedtke and Sayles





ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 13, 2023—The county is discussing building a new recreation center in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village. On October 3 from 7-9 p.m. at Montgomery Village Middle School, Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles will be joined by community leaders, residents and organizations to discuss the vision for a recreation center.

“The county is committed to providing an enriching amenity for the Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village communities, where there is a high need for investment in our residents, with a particular focus on our youth. During the ‘Stop the Violence’ town hall held in July at Germantown Library, there was a consistent need for space where residents could live, learn, work and play. Communities with convenient access to recreation space and opportunities have proven economic success and overall well-being,” said Councilmember Sayles.

“The need for indoor recreation and community space in the Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village area is one of the top priorities we’ve heard from constituents,” Councilmember Luedtke said. “This community meeting is an opportunity for residents to give their input on what they envision in a future potential community center. I look forward to hearing these ideas and continuing to work with other County officials, municipal leaders and local property owners to make this vision a reality.”

Councilmember Luedtke and Councilmember Sayles recently joined District 3 Councilmember Sidney Katz and At-Large Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz, Council President Evan Glass, and Councilmember Will Jawando to send a letter to the property owner of Lakeforest Mall requesting they include a community center in their planned redevelopment project. The project is going through an extensive review process with the City of Gaithersburg.

Many county leaders and organizations will attend the town hall, including the Department of Recreation, who will be co-sponsoring the event.

“We are looking forward to engaging with the community and hearing about their ideas for a recreation space," said Montgomery County Recreation Director Robin Riley. "Our centers have many great services and resources and opportunities for our residents to enjoy. Their participation in planning for programming and facility interests is crucial to ensuring we're meeting the needs of our communities. Thank you to Councilmembers Luedtke and Sayles for putting together this town hall."

Those interested in attending the town hall can visit bit.ly/GburgMVRecCenter for more information. For questions, please contact Councilmember Luedtke’s office at councilmember.luedtke@montgomerycountymd.gov and Councilmember Sayles’ office at councilmember.sayles@montgomerycountymd.gov.

