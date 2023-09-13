World Teachers’ Day 2023: The teachers we need for the education we want

This World Teachers’ Day, join the global mobilisation calling on governments everywhere to invest in teachers and in quality public education.

The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage

Access to quality education is a fundamental human right. It is also critical to meeting the biggest challenges of our time, from eradicating poverty and achieving social justice to fighting climate change. Teachers are central to this vision of the future.

Teachers are the heart of education. Yet in many countries teachers are leaving the profession they love, and fewer young people aspire to become teachers. UNESCO estimates that the world needs over 69 million new teachers by 2030, and the shortage only continues to grow. Urgent action is imperative.

Ensuring teachers everywhere are well-trained, well-supported, and well-remunerated is the only way to reverse the teacher shortage and start building the education workforce we need for the future we want.

This World Teachers’ Day, join the global mobilisation calling on governments everywhere to invest in teachers and in quality public education. Here's how you can add your voice.

