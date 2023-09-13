Aircraft Galley Market Size to Reach $4.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Aircraft Galley Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aircraft Galley Market by Galley Type, Fit, Insert, Application and Region. By Galley Type (Standard Galley, Modular Galley, And Customized Galley). Further, (Line Fit and Retro Fit). Based On Insert (Electric and Non-Electric Insert). By Application (Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, And Others). Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global aircraft galley industry generated $2.4 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $4.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10874

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Aerolux Ltd

AVIC Cabin Systems

Boeing

Bucher Group

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Dynamo Aviation

GAL Aerospace Group

JAMCO Corporation

RTX

Safran

The growth of the aircraft galley market is driven by a continuous expansion of the aviation industry. Air travel has become progressively accessible and extensive, there is a growing demand for efficient and modern galley equipment to accommodate the demands of airlines and passengers. In addition, the growing sale of aircraft from major manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, and others, along with the increasing fleet numbers of numerous airlines worldwide, including major carriers like American Airlines, Delta Air Line, FedEx, SkyWest Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and UPS, are creating substantial demand for aircraft galley.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on the galley type, the modular galley segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aircraft galley market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast timeframe. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032, due to modular galleys to align with eco-friendly initiatives, enabling airlines to make targeted improvements rather than complete overhauls. The trend toward modular galleys is fueled by the need for adaptable and space-efficient solutions. Manufacturers have the opportunity to design and provide a diverse range of modules that cater to evolving passenger needs, from health-conscious dining to integrated digital service platforms.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-galley-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on fit, the line fit segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than half of the global aircraft galley market revenue and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is also projected to obtain the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032, due to growing diversification of air travel demands, ranging from short-haul flights to long-haul journeys, is propelling the adoption of versatile galley configurations. Line fit galleys offer airlines the advantage of optimizing their space and layout to align with specific flight routes and passenger preferences. Emirates' customized line fit galleys on the Boeing 777X showcase the airline's dedication to innovation and passenger comfort.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on galley insert, the electrical segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than three-fifths of the global aircraft galley market revenue and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing relentless pursuit of passenger-centric experiences. Airlines are prioritizing onboard services to stand out in a competitive market, and electric inserts play a pivotal role in offering diverse and high-quality in-flight dining options. This aligns with the trend of customization, where airlines tailor their services to match individual passenger preferences, dietary needs, and cultural backgrounds.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰-𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on application, the narrow-body segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aircraft galley market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the popularity among customers owing to a single engine and less fuel consumption, which saves operating costs. In addition, oil prices are expected to fluctuate in the coming years and drive the demand for fuel-efficient planes. However, the others segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032, Others include business jets, regional jets and among others. The introduction of advanced business jets has led to an increase in demand for aircraft interiors, which has supplemented the growth of the market.

In addition, passengers nowadays are seeking not just transportation but also an overall travel experience. As a result, airlines are investing in enhancing the in-flight services they provide, and a significant part of this improvement centers around the quality of onboard catering. Modern aircraft galleys are equipped with advanced appliances and amenities that allow airlines to offer diverse menu options, special dietary accommodations, and even gourmet meals. This culinary transformation not only attracts passengers but also generates revenue for airlines, thus driving the growth of the aircraft galley industry.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10874

𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

▶The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been notably adverse for the aircraft galley manufacturing companies, the disruptions caused by the conflict have had a cascading effect on the supply chain. Delays in transporting components, raw materials, and finished products due to disrupted transportation networks and heightened security measures have hindered production timelines.

▶The uncertainty surrounding the situation prompted the airline to adjust its flight routes, impacting galley and equipment suppliers that cater to Turkish Airlines' specific needs. The conflict's implications on global aviation also extend to market dynamics.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-galley-inserts-market - Aircraft Galley Inserts Market by Type (Retro Fit, Line Fit) and by Application (Commercial Aircraft, Business Aircraft, Private Aircraft): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-electrical-inserts-market-A06195 - Aerospace Electrical Inserts Market by Product Type (Oven, Coffee Beverage Maker, Water Boilers, Dishwasher, Refrigeration Chilling System), by Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Body Aircraft, Private Jet) and by Galley Type (Standard, Customized, Modular): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-cabin-interior-market - Aircraft Cabin Interior Market by Product Type (Seat, Cabin Lighting, In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity, Aircraft Galley and Lavatory, Aircraft Windows and Windshields, Others), by Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Business Jets), by Class (First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class, Economy Class), by End-User (OEM, Retrofit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031