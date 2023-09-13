Governor McKee, DEM Advise Public that Dangerous Rip Currents and High Surf Expected Through Weekend from Hurricane Lee Impacts

RHODE ISLAND, September 13 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are advising the public to exercise caution along shoreline areas Wednesday through the weekend due to anticipated dangerous rip currents and high surf as Hurricane Lee approaches southern New England. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high rip current risk advisory for Wednesday Sept. 13, which will likely be extended through the weekend. Dangerous conditions are expected to affect beaches with southern and southeast exposures. DEM urges the public to use caution along shoreline areas until the hazardous conditions pass.

"We've mobilized all of state government to ensure Rhode Island is prepared for the potential impacts of Hurricane Lee and additional severe weather over the next few days. We are monitoring the situation closely and we are prepared," said Governor McKee. "Right now, we're asking all Rhode Islanders to use extreme caution along the shoreline until these dangerous conditions pass."

Hurricane Lee is currently forecasted to pass east of southern New England this weekend, with an increasing risk of wind, coastal flooding, and rain impacts beginning on Friday and continuing through the weekend. These weather conditions can be of danger to onlookers and surfcasters standing on rocks along the shoreline in coastal areas such as Beavertail State Park, Black Point and Camp Cronin in Narragansett. Rhode Island often experiences needless tragedy during storms when wave-watchers or anglers who have climbed onto rocks near the shore get hit by waves, are quickly swept out to deep water, and drown.

Rhode Islanders are encouraged to monitor NWS Boston for updates on the forecast and Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) for preparedness information. For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.

###